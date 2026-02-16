Karan Johar's Dharma Productions moves HC over film contract dispute

Dharma Productions , co-owned by filmmaker Karan Johar , has moved the Bombay High Court against Dubai-based production company Humble Motion Pictures FZCO. Dharma Productions is seeking interim relief in connection with the Punjabi film Viyaah Kartaare Da . The film is set to release on February 27 and stars Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles.

Legal dispute Allegations made by Dharma Productions Dharma Productions has alleged that Humble Motion wrongfully terminated their agreement regarding Viyaah Kartaare Da. The production house claims it fulfilled all obligations under the contract, but was still terminated without any reason, reported The Indian Express. The parties had agreed on December 10, 2025, to resolve disputes through arbitration under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

Film promotion More on the matter Dharma Productions reportedly promoted Viyaah Kartaare Da through its social media platforms. The production house was also expecting to recover losses incurred from a previous Punjabi film, Akaal -The Unconquered, through this association. In January 2026, Humble Motion allegedly requested Dharma to temporarily fund 50% of the print and advertising costs for satellite and digital proceeds. However, it later terminated the agreement without citing any reasons.

