Karan's Dharma Productions to present Gujarati film 'Jindagi Once More'
What's the story
Dharma Productions, the esteemed production house led by Karan Johar, is reportedly venturing into Gujarati cinema with the presentation of the upcoming film Jindagi Once More. The film stars Siddharth Randeria, a renowned figure in Gujarati cinema and theater. A Gujarat-based exhibitor told Bollywood Hungama, "Jindagi Once More is an emotional and touching saga of a father and son."
Release date
More about the film and its cast
They added, "It is said that the team of Dharma loved the film and decided to come on board as presenters." It also stars Aarti Patel, Deep Dholakia, and Jahanvi Dhakan. Helmed by Jaymin, the film is expected to hit theaters on June 19. Randeria is known for his role as Kiara Advani's father in Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023) and was the lead actor in Chaal Jeevi Laiye (2019), which holds the record for the longest-running Gujarati film ever.
Industry expansion
Gujarati cinema's recent successes and increasing pan-India appeal
A trade expert commented on the growing popularity of Gujarati cinema, saying, "The Gujarati film industry is growing and impressing audiences with its quality storytelling." "Last year, Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate (2025) emerged as a Rs. 100 crore grosser, further throwing the spotlight on the industry." Sajid Nadiadwala recently joined Dhabkaaro as presenter and producer, confirming that the industry is making significant strides.