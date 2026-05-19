Karan's Dharma Productions to present Gujarati film 'Jindagi Once More'

Release date

More about the film and its cast

They added, "It is said that the team of Dharma loved the film and decided to come on board as presenters." It also stars Aarti Patel, Deep Dholakia, and Jahanvi Dhakan. Helmed by Jaymin, the film is expected to hit theaters on June 19. Randeria is known for his role as Kiara Advani's father in Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023) and was the lead actor in Chaal Jeevi Laiye (2019), which holds the record for the longest-running Gujarati film ever.