Agastya-Dharmendra's 'Ikkis' heads to OTT: When, where to watch
What's the story
Bollywood veteran Dharmendra's last film, Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 26. The movie was released in theaters on January 1, 2026, and later made available for rent on Prime Video for ₹349. Now, you can soon stream the war drama with your regular Prime membership.
Movie overview
More about 'Ikkis'
Produced by Maddock Films, Ikkis is inspired by the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, and the Battle of Basantar during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film stars Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vivaan Shah, Rahul Dev, Sikander Kher, Shree Bishnoi, and Simar Bhatia in pivotal roles. The movie received mixed to positive reviews upon release.
Arun Khetarpal
Who was war hero Kheterpal?
Khetarpal, martyred at 21, was born in Pune in 1950 into a family of soldiers. He was a tank commander, and his battalion was called upon for the 1971 war against Pakistan. When other troops needed immediate backup, Khetarpal decided to lead his tank into the Pakistani attack. Despite being pinned down by enemy fire, he and two remaining tanks reportedly destroyed 10 enemy tanks before being killed in action. Ikkis marked Nanda's theatrical debut.