'Ikkis' writers reveal team hesitated over Dharmendra's casting

Ikkis , which was one of the first releases of 2026, has been making headlines for its intriguing storyline and impressive cast. The movie features Agastya Nanda as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. Legendary actor Dharmendra plays his father in what is his final role. However, some team members were initially unsure about casting him due to doubts over his relevance.

Casting concerns Writers revealed initial doubts over Dharmendra's casting In a recent interview with SCREEN, Ikkis writers Pooja Ladha Surti and Arijit Biswas revealed that there were some internal debates about casting Dharmendra. Surti said, "Internally, we had a bit of a debate about casting him; some felt he was no longer relevant." "But Sriram (Raghavan) was sure it had to be him. All three of us were sure it had to be him."

Actor's input Dharmendra's improvisation and dedication to 'Ikkis' Surti also spoke about Dharmendra's improvisation in the film. One scene shows his character, Madan Lal, remembering his father upon seeing a tree in Pakistan. "That entirely came from Dharam Ji." "When we narrated the script to him, he shared that when he went to Punjab, his father, a school headmaster, had a neem tree." "When we found a similar location during scouting...he was elated." "The lines about the tree reminding him of his father are his own words."

Advertisement