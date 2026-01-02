'Ikkis' opens with ₹7cr, outshines 'Tu Meri Main Tera...'

Ikkis is a biopic on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who sacrificed his life during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. The film's title signifies the age at which Khetarpal was martyred. He was posthumously awarded the Paramvir Chakra, India's highest gallantry award. Directed by Sriram Raghavan , Ikkis also stars Jaideep Ahlawat , Simar Bhatia, Sikander Kher, Shree Bhishnoi, and Ekavali Khanna.

Box office update

'Dhurandhar' continues to dominate box office in 4th week

The Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday rom-com is the comparable box office adversary to Ikkis, as Dhurandhar is still playing alone in its field. It continues to perform well even in its fourth week. The film collected ₹15.75 crore on its 28th day (fourth Thursday), taking its total net collection to ₹739 crore. Ikkis was initially scheduled for a December 25, 2025, release, but was pushed back due to Dhurandhar's success. Producer Dinesh Vijan had stated that Ikkis deserved a solo release.