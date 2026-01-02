'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹100cr in 4th week; posts ₹739cr total haul
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar, has continued its remarkable run at the Indian box office. The Aditya Dhar-directed Hindi spy thriller wrapped up its fourth week with a record-breaking ₹106.5cr haul, thanks to a strong New Year boost. This helped it outperform the new release Ikkis, which was released on January 1 and opened to around ₹7cr net in India.
Box office performance
'Dhurandhar' set new records in 4th week
The film's fourth-week earnings nearly doubled the previous record of ₹53.75cr held by Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2. Dhurandhar has also maintained double-digit daily collections for an unprecedented number of days, surpassing all previous Hindi blockbusters. With its Day 28 earnings added in, Dhurandhar now stands at an estimated ₹739cr India net collection and around ₹886.75cr gross collection.
Film comparison
'Dhurandhar' vs 'Ikkis': A box office showdown
Despite being nearly a month old, Dhurandhar outperformed the new release Ikkis at the box office. While Ikkis managed to earn only around ₹7cr on its opening day, Dhurandhar raked in more than double that amount (₹15.75cr). The film has also been performing exceptionally well overseas, reportedly earning an estimated ₹250cr from international markets alone. This takes its worldwide box office total to around ₹1,136.75cr.
Future prospects
'Dhurandhar' eyes record-breaking 5th week
If Dhurandhar continues to hold strong in the coming days, trade analysts believe it could go on to challenge the fifth-week records as well. Currently, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava holds the record for the highest fifth-week collection, which is estimated to be around ₹30.05cr. The film's remarkable performance has also placed it among the top five highest-earning Indian films of all time, trailing only RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2.