LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹100cr in 4th week; posts ₹739cr total haul
Summarize
'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹100cr in 4th week; posts ₹739cr total haul
'Dhurandhar' is unstoppable

'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹100cr in 4th week; posts ₹739cr total haul

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jan 02, 2026
10:21 am
What's the story

Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar, has continued its remarkable run at the Indian box office. The Aditya Dhar-directed Hindi spy thriller wrapped up its fourth week with a record-breaking ₹106.5cr haul, thanks to a strong New Year boost. This helped it outperform the new release Ikkis, which was released on January 1 and opened to around ₹7cr net in India.

Box office performance

'Dhurandhar' set new records in 4th week

The film's fourth-week earnings nearly doubled the previous record of ₹53.75cr held by Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2. Dhurandhar has also maintained double-digit daily collections for an unprecedented number of days, surpassing all previous Hindi blockbusters. With its Day 28 earnings added in, Dhurandhar now stands at an estimated ₹739cr India net collection and around ₹886.75cr gross collection.

Film comparison

'Dhurandhar' vs 'Ikkis': A box office showdown

Despite being nearly a month old, Dhurandhar outperformed the new release Ikkis at the box office. While Ikkis managed to earn only around ₹7cr on its opening day, Dhurandhar raked in more than double that amount (₹15.75cr). The film has also been performing exceptionally well overseas, reportedly earning an estimated ₹250cr from international markets alone. This takes its worldwide box office total to around ₹1,136.75cr.

Future prospects

'Dhurandhar' eyes record-breaking 5th week

If Dhurandhar continues to hold strong in the coming days, trade analysts believe it could go on to challenge the fifth-week records as well. Currently, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava holds the record for the highest fifth-week collection, which is estimated to be around ₹30.05cr. The film's remarkable performance has also placed it among the top five highest-earning Indian films of all time, trailing only RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2.