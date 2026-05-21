Dhawan in advanced talks with Kasanoff for Hollywood action film
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan might be heading to Hollywood soon!
According to reports, the Bollywood star is in advanced talks with Lawrence Kasanoff (the producer behind Mortal Kombat) for an action film set in an inter-parallel universe.
The project seems to be moving forward, with Varun already giving it an initial nod.
Dhawan eyes global career, June release
Varun has always talked about wanting a global career, and this Hollywood opportunity lines up perfectly.
Meanwhile, he's set for the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a comedy directed by his dad David Dhawan, coming out June 5 with Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.
Plus, fans can also look forward to Bhediya 2.