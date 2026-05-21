Dhawan in advanced talks with Kasanoff for Hollywood action film Entertainment May 21, 2026

Varun Dhawan might be heading to Hollywood soon!

According to reports, the Bollywood star is in advanced talks with Lawrence Kasanoff (the producer behind Mortal Kombat) for an action film set in an inter-parallel universe.

The project seems to be moving forward, with Varun already giving it an initial nod.