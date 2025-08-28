'Dhurandhar' 1st look to be attached to 'Param Sundari' screening

Meanwhile, know more about upcoming film 'Dhurandhar'

Dhurandhar brings together big names like Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. Inspired by true events about India's special agents, the film might see Singh going undercover as a spy.

Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, it's shaping up to be an action-packed story with plenty of mystery and emotion—definitely one to watch for when it releases worldwide this December.