'Dhurandhar' 1st look to be attached to 'Param Sundari' screening
Ranveer Singh fans, heads up: the much-awaited first look of his new film Dhurandhar is hitting theaters this Friday alongside Param Sundari.
The first look, which runs for just under three minutes and is rated U/A 16+, already racked up over 200 million views online after dropping on Singh's birthday.
Directed by National Award-winner Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar promises a raw, gritty vibe and arrives in cinemas on December 5, 2025.
Meanwhile, know more about upcoming film 'Dhurandhar'
Dhurandhar brings together big names like Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. Inspired by true events about India's special agents, the film might see Singh going undercover as a spy.
Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, it's shaping up to be an action-packed story with plenty of mystery and emotion—definitely one to watch for when it releases worldwide this December.