Next Article
'Kalamkaval' teaser: Mammootty-Vinayakan's film promises a gripping crime thriller
The teaser for Kalamkaval just dropped, giving us a first look at Mammootty and Vinayakan in what's shaping up to be a tense crime action drama.
The opening scene sets the mood with a gripping interrogation, then shifts to Vinayakan's character, who looks ready for payback or is dealing with some serious conflict.
Mammootty as a menacing antagonist steals the show
Mammootty makes a striking entrance—cigar in hand and an intense stare—hinting at an antagonist role.
The film marks Jithin K Jose's directorial debut and brings together talents like editor Praveen Prabhakar and cinematographer Faisal Ali.
With these names attached, expectations are high for Kalamkaval.