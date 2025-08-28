'The Bengal Files': How Pallavi Joshi coped with emotional toll
Pallavi Joshi, actress and producer of The Bengal Files, opened up about the emotional weight of shooting scenes based on the 1946 Direct Action Day riots in Kolkata.
She revealed that to cope with the heavy subject matter, she'd listen to music and go for drives.
Reflecting on her experience, Joshi said, "We are trying to present a kind of reality which nobody knows about, which was very systematically hidden from us."
This highlights why telling these difficult stories matters—even when it's hard.
More about the film and its release
Despite the emotional challenges, Joshi and director Vivek Agnihotri (her husband) are dedicated to sharing these hidden histories.
Produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal and I Am Buddha with Zee Studios onboard, The Bengal Files is set for a global release on September 5, 2025.
The film aims to bring a powerful chapter of India's past into focus for today's audience.