'The Bengal Files': How Pallavi Joshi coped with emotional toll Entertainment Aug 28, 2025

Pallavi Joshi, actress and producer of The Bengal Files, opened up about the emotional weight of shooting scenes based on the 1946 Direct Action Day riots in Kolkata.

She revealed that to cope with the heavy subject matter, she'd listen to music and go for drives.

Reflecting on her experience, Joshi said, "We are trying to present a kind of reality which nobody knows about, which was very systematically hidden from us."

This highlights why telling these difficult stories matters—even when it's hard.