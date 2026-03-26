'Dhurandhar 2': Aditya Dhar clarifies AI image isn't from film
Entertainment
Aditya Dhar, director of Dhurandhar 2, has spoken up after an AI-generated image showed Ranveer Singh smoking while wearing a turban, which upset some in the Sikh community and led to a police complaint.
Dhar made it clear this image isn't from his film and called it a deliberate misrepresentation.
Dhar urges fans to ignore fake images
Taking to Instagram, Dhar thanked viewers for supporting the movie and stressed that he respects the Sikh community deeply.
He urged everyone to ignore fake, AI-made images and only believe official content, reminding fans that every portrayal in his film is handled with care.
About the movie
The movie starring Ranveer Singh, Danish Iqbal, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.