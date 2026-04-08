'Dhurandhar 2' slows down; collects ₹1,033cr in 20 days

Ranveer Singh 's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has reportedly raked in ₹1,640cr worldwide after its 20-day run at the box office . Despite some fluctuations in its performance since its release on March 19, the movie has set a new benchmark for Bollywood films. The net collection from India is also nearing the ₹1,100cr mark.

Box office performance 'Dhurandhar' minted ₹10cr on Tuesday On its 20th day, the spy thriller grossed ₹10.1cr across 13,554 shows, according to Sacnilk's trade reports. The film's Indian net collection stood at ₹1,033.37cr on Tuesday (third Tuesday). The overseas business contributed an additional ₹4cr to the international tally on Tuesday, bringing the total to ₹404cr. This combined with India's gross figure of ₹1,237.21cr pushed Dhurandhar: The Revenge's worldwide collection to an impressive ₹1,641.21cr.

Earnings breakdown Looking at film's day-wise collection so far The film's earnings have been steady since its release. In the first week, Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹624.47cr, and the second week added ₹263.65cr to the tally. The third week has also seen consistent earnings with collections of ₹17.8cr on Day 15 (3rd Thursday), ₹21.55cr on Day 16 (3rd Friday), and ₹25.65cr on Day 17 (3rd Saturday). Day 18 saw ₹28.25cr income, but Day 19 and 20 collections have been much lower (₹10cr each).

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