'Dhurandhar 2' slows down; collects ₹1,033cr in 20 days
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has reportedly raked in ₹1,640cr worldwide after its 20-day run at the box office. Despite some fluctuations in its performance since its release on March 19, the movie has set a new benchmark for Bollywood films. The net collection from India is also nearing the ₹1,100cr mark.
Box office performance
'Dhurandhar' minted ₹10cr on Tuesday
On its 20th day, the spy thriller grossed ₹10.1cr across 13,554 shows, according to Sacnilk's trade reports. The film's Indian net collection stood at ₹1,033.37cr on Tuesday (third Tuesday). The overseas business contributed an additional ₹4cr to the international tally on Tuesday, bringing the total to ₹404cr. This combined with India's gross figure of ₹1,237.21cr pushed Dhurandhar: The Revenge's worldwide collection to an impressive ₹1,641.21cr.
Earnings breakdown
Looking at film's day-wise collection so far
The film's earnings have been steady since its release. In the first week, Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹624.47cr, and the second week added ₹263.65cr to the tally. The third week has also seen consistent earnings with collections of ₹17.8cr on Day 15 (3rd Thursday), ₹21.55cr on Day 16 (3rd Friday), and ₹25.65cr on Day 17 (3rd Saturday). Day 18 saw ₹28.25cr income, but Day 19 and 20 collections have been much lower (₹10cr each).
Film details
Everything to know about film
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar. It tells the story of an Indian undercover agent, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who disguises himself as Hamza Ali Mazari and infiltrates Lyari. The film stars Singh in the lead role alongside Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. Yami Gautam also makes a cameo appearance in the film.