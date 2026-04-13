'Dhurandhar 2' becomes first Hindi film to cross ₹1,700cr!
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has crossed ₹1,700 crore (gross) in worldwide collections. This makes it the first Hindi film to achieve this milestone, that too, within just 25 days of its release. Its India gross haul of ₹1,297.48cr and overseas ₹415.5cr helped reach the milestone. The film's success is particularly notable given that it did so without a Gulf release. It now ranks among other pan-Indian giants like Pushpa 2: The Rule and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
Box office performance
'Dhurandhar 2' rakes in ₹1,083.67 crore in India (net)
Now, it has Pushpa 2's ₹1,742cr record to cross next. Despite a significant drop in collections since its release on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 has maintained its position as one of the top films at the Indian box office. The film started strong with a net collection of ₹674.17 crore in Week 1 but saw a decline in Weeks 2 and 3. However, it still managed to rake in a total of ₹1,083.67 crore net in India by Day 25.
Future prospects
'Dhurandhar 2' enters top 5 highest-grossing films in Week 4
In just three days, Dhurandhar 2 has entered the top five highest-earning films in Week 4 with a total of ₹35.25 crore. It surpassed Jawan (₹34.53cr) to claim the fifth spot. The film will now aim to beat Stree 2 (₹36.1cr), Chhaava (₹44.15cr), and Pushpa 2 (₹53.75cr) in the coming days and also beat the record set by predecessor Dhurandhar which currently stands at ₹106.5cr for a chance to enter the top three highest-grossing Indian films of all time list!