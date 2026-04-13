'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection

'Dhurandhar 2' becomes first Hindi film to cross ₹1,700cr!

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:43 am Apr 13, 202610:43 am

What's the story

Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has crossed ₹1,700 crore (gross) in worldwide collections. This makes it the first Hindi film to achieve this milestone, that too, within just 25 days of its release. Its India gross haul of ₹1,297.48cr and overseas ₹415.5cr helped reach the milestone. The film's success is particularly notable given that it did so without a Gulf release. It now ranks among other pan-Indian giants like Pushpa 2: The Rule and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.