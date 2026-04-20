'Dhurandhar 2' nears ₹1,760cr globally in its 5th week

Ranveer Singh 's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has entered its fifth weekend at the Indian box office, albeit with a noticeable drop in collections. The release of Akshay Kumar 's Bhooth Bangla has affected the film's earnings. On its fifth Sunday (April 19), it earned around ₹5.2 crore. It was the highest one-day haul of the week.

Weekend recovery 'Dhurandhar 2' minted ₹12.55 crore in 5th weekend The film collected an estimated ₹2.7 crore net on its fifth Friday (April 17), and rebounded on Saturday with an estimated ₹4.65 crore. This brings its fifth weekend total to ₹12.55 crore, reported Sacnilk. Despite this weekend performance showing some stability, the overall trend indicates a significant week-on-week decline after its record-breaking opening phase.

Box office performance Second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time Dhurandhar: The Revenge has reportedly crossed the ₹1,115.67 crore net mark in India. Its worldwide collections have also reached an estimated ₹1,756.64 crore with India gross contributing around ₹1,335.54 crore and overseas estimates at ₹421.1 crore. With a worldwide gross of around ₹1,757 crore, Dhurandhar 2 is currently the second-highest-grossing Indian film globally after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which had a lifetime collection of about ₹1,788 crore- just ahead by ₹31 crore!

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