'Dhurandhar 2' completes 50 days in theaters; total nears ₹1,141cr

The Hindi film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh , has completed its 50-day run at the box office . Released on March 19, the film has reportedly earned an estimated ₹50L on its 50th day. This brings its Week 7 box office collection to an estimated ₹5.58 crore, total India net to ₹1,140.67 crore, and total India gross to ₹1,365.22 crore. Directed by Aditya Dhar , it co-stars Sanjay Dutt , Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.

Box office journey Film's weekly collection Despite a gradual dip in collections after the initial weeks, Dhurandhar 2 has shown remarkable consistency at the box office. The film raked in ₹674.17 crore in its first week, followed by ₹263.65 crore in the second week and ₹110.6 crore in the third week. In Week 4, it fell to ₹54.7 crore, followed by ₹19.52 crore in Week 5 and ₹12.45 crore in Week 6. By Day 50, it continued to hold strong across 721 shows nationwide!

Record-breaking feat 'Dhurandhar 2' becomes the 2nd-highest-grossing Indian film Dhurandhar 2 has now surpassed the worldwide gross of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which earned ₹1,788.06 crore globally during its theatrical run. This achievement makes Dhurandhar 2 the second-highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, only behind Dangal. However, it still hasn't beaten the India net collection record set by Pushpa 2 which reportedly earned ₹1,234.1 crore net while grossing ₹1,471.1 crore worldwide!

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