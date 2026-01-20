'Dhurandhar 2': Sara Arjun promises more action and heart

This time, we'll really see what Yalina is made of. Sara shared, "You will see Yalina's true strength... The actual scope of my character is in part two, mostly... We had a lot of discussion initially, before starting on." Playing the daughter of a Pakistani politician who marries Ranveer Singh 's spy hero, her story takes center stage when the film drops on March 19, 2026.

A strong and relatable lead

Sara described Yalina as "I really like how she just thinks with her heart. This is a girl who is very strong... she is following her heart.," adding that she's "we wanted to show that she's a very happy and bright soul, and then eventually the course that follows and her journey through the film, the pain will be more justified later on..."

She worked closely with director Aditya Dhar to shape this arc.

The first film was a major commercial success, so expectations are high.