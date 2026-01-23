'Dhurandhar 2' teaser dropping soon—here's what to know

The new teaser (1 minute, 48 seconds) is actually a re-cut of the first movie's end-credit sequence. The original Dhurandhar, which hit theaters in December 2025, ran over three hours and made a massive ₹1,300 crore worldwide. Ranveer Singh led that cast, with Akshaye Khanna in a supporting role.

Bigger scale: more languages and star power

Unlike the first film (which was only in Hindi), Dhurandhar 2 will be released in multiple languages and is scheduled to release on March 19, going head-to-head with Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups.

The cast is stacked—Singh returns alongside Arjun Rampal, Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi—so expect some serious box office buzz.