'Dhurandhar 2' teaser dropping soon—here's what to know
Director Aditya Dhar just confirmed that the Dhurandhar 2 teaser is coming "in a few days," clearing up earlier rumors about a different release plan.
Officially titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the teaser received an A certificate from the CBFC on January 19.
Teaser made from original film's end credits
The new teaser (1 minute, 48 seconds) is actually a re-cut of the first movie's end-credit sequence.
The original Dhurandhar, which hit theaters in December 2025, ran over three hours and made a massive ₹1,300 crore worldwide.
Ranveer Singh led that cast, with Akshaye Khanna in a supporting role.
Bigger scale: more languages and star power
Unlike the first film (which was only in Hindi), Dhurandhar 2 will be released in multiple languages and is scheduled to release on March 19, going head-to-head with Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups.
The cast is stacked—Singh returns alongside Arjun Rampal, Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi—so expect some serious box office buzz.