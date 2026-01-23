When is 'Dhurandhar 2' teaser coming out? Aditya Dhar hints

Director Aditya Dhar has confirmed that the teaser for his upcoming film Dhurandhar 2 will be released in a few days. This news comes after reports suggested that the teaser would be attached to Border 2, which hit theaters on Friday. But, that was not the case. The sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar will release on March 19, 2026, and will clash with Yash's Toxic at the box office.

Fan interaction Dhar's response to fan inquiry about 'Dhurandhar 2' teaser On Friday morning, a fan mock threatened Dhar to release the Dhurandhar 2 teaser soon. The director replied with a laughing emoji and said, "Teaser will be out in a few days!" Although no specific date was mentioned, reports suggest the teaser could be released on January 26, Republic Day.

Release information 'Dhurandhar 2' trailer and release date details According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Dhar had re-edited the end-credit sequence of Dhurandhar into a teaser for the sequel. This teaser was to come out with Border 2. Later, a trailer for Dhurandhar 2 is expected to be released in February, while the film is scheduled for a March 19 release. The sequel will also reportedly feature Vicky Kaushal's character from Uri in a cameo role, though this has not been confirmed by the filmmakers.

