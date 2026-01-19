Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' teaser to drop with 'Border 2'
What's the story
The much-awaited sequel to Ranveer Singh's hit film Dhurandhar will get an exclusive reveal in theaters. A report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that a new teaser for Dhurandhar 2 will be screened during Border 2 shows when it premieres on January 23. The teaser is a reworked version of the end credits from the first part, and it has been edited by director Aditya Dhar.
Strategic move
'Dhurandhar 2' teaser aims to reinforce release date
The decision to attach the Dhurandhar 2 teaser with Border 2 is a strategic one, aimed at reinforcing the release date in viewers' minds. The sequel is set to hit theaters on Eid 2026 (March 19), and the new teaser will be a simple yet effective reminder of this. The report also revealed that both films are patriotic in nature, and Jio Studios plans to leverage this trend of nationalistic cinema.
Upcoming release
'Dhurandhar 2' trailer to be released by February end
The trailer for Dhurandhar 2 is expected to be ready by the end of February. The film will face competition from Toxic, which features Yash, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara. It is also scheduled to be released on March 19. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol leads Border 2, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.