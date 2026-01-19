Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' teaser to drop with 'Border 2'

Strategic move

'Dhurandhar 2' teaser aims to reinforce release date

The decision to attach the Dhurandhar 2 teaser with Border 2 is a strategic one, aimed at reinforcing the release date in viewers' minds. The sequel is set to hit theaters on Eid 2026 (March 19), and the new teaser will be a simple yet effective reminder of this. The report also revealed that both films are patriotic in nature, and Jio Studios plans to leverage this trend of nationalistic cinema.