'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' hits March 19 set for JioHotstar

Jio bought 'Dhurandhar 2' rights 150cr

Jio Studios grabbed the streaming rights for a massive ₹150 crore, nearly double what Dhurandhar's first part got.

This huge deal not only shows how hyped fans are for the sequel but also marks a shift in how top movies are landing on different streaming platforms now.

Jio Studios's decision to hold out for a better offer really paid off!