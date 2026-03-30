'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' hits March 19 set for JioHotstar
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the much-awaited sequel starring Ranveer Singh from Aditya Dhar, hit theaters on March 19 and is set to stream on JioHotstar after its big-screen run.
Unlike the first film, which landed on Netflix, this one's making a switch: expect it online in late May or early July.
Jio bought 'Dhurandhar 2' rights 150cr
Jio Studios grabbed the streaming rights for a massive ₹150 crore, nearly double what Dhurandhar's first part got.
This huge deal not only shows how hyped fans are for the sequel but also marks a shift in how top movies are landing on different streaming platforms now.
Jio Studios's decision to hold out for a better offer really paid off!