'Dhurandhar 2' to debut on JioCinema with June 4 pre-show

'Dhurandhar 2' India streaming June 5

The film will be available for everyone in India starting June 5, with a Raw and Undekha version for those who want the unfiltered experience.

If you're outside India, Dhurandhar 2 already landed on Netflix back on May 15.

The sequel continues the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi going undercover in Pakistan, and it's been a massive hit, grossing over ₹1,790 crore at the box office and pushing the franchise past ₹3,000 crore globally.