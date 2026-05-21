'Dhurandhar 2' to debut on JioCinema with June 4 pre-show
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2 is finally making its digital debut on JioHotstar, and they're kicking things off with a special pre-show on June 4, 2026.
Expect 30 minutes of exclusive cast interviews and behind-the-scenes moments before the movie officially drops.
'Dhurandhar 2' India streaming June 5
The film will be available for everyone in India starting June 5, with a Raw and Undekha version for those who want the unfiltered experience.
If you're outside India, Dhurandhar 2 already landed on Netflix back on May 15.
The sequel continues the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi going undercover in Pakistan, and it's been a massive hit, grossing over ₹1,790 crore at the box office and pushing the franchise past ₹3,000 crore globally.