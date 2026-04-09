'Dhurandhar' director Dhar says Singh not arrogant or too expensive Entertainment Apr 09, 2026

Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar recently admitted he was unsure about teaming up with prosthetics artist Preetisheel Singh because of rumors that she was "arrogant" and "too expensive."

But after meeting her, he realized none of it was true, calling her so talented and warm-hearted.

Dhar said it's a reminder not to judge people based on gossip.