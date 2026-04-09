'Dhurandhar' director Dhar says Singh not arrogant or too expensive
Entertainment
Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar recently admitted he was unsure about teaming up with prosthetics artist Preetisheel Singh because of rumors that she was "arrogant" and "too expensive."
But after meeting her, he realized none of it was true, calling her so talented and warm-hearted.
Dhar said it's a reminder not to judge people based on gossip.
'Dhurandhar' Singh designed over 100 looks
Singh and her team went all out for Dhurandhar, designing over 100 looks and transforming thousands of extras with impressive attention to detail, even working long hours without much rest.
Dhar now considers Singh like family, saying her passion and support truly elevated the film, hinting at more collaborations ahead.