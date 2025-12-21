'Dhurandhar' storms box office, hits ₹500cr in just 16 days

Eyeing Pathaan's spot and what's next

With over ₹780 crore earned worldwide (₹620 crore from India, ₹160 crore overseas), Dhurandhar is now close to overtaking Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan for fifth place.

Inspired by real events like the IC 814 hijacking and featuring Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt, this Jio Studios and B62 Studios production could see even bigger numbers as the holiday season kicks in.