Next Article
'Dhurandhar' storms box office, hits ₹500cr in just 16 days
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's new action thriller Dhurandhar is smashing records since dropping on December 5.
It crossed the ₹500 crore mark in just 16 days—making it the second fastest Hindi film ever to do so—and has now edged past Animal to become the sixth highest-grossing Hindi movie.
Eyeing Pathaan's spot and what's next
With over ₹780 crore earned worldwide (₹620 crore from India, ₹160 crore overseas), Dhurandhar is now close to overtaking Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan for fifth place.
Inspired by real events like the IC 814 hijacking and featuring Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt, this Jio Studios and B62 Studios production could see even bigger numbers as the holiday season kicks in.