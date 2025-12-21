'Dhurandhar' storms North America top-10, outpaces Aamir Khan's 'PK'
Ranveer Singh's action-drama Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has just entered the Top-10 Indian films in North America, surpassing Aamir Khan's PK.
Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, it's pulled in $10.81 million across the US and Canada by its third weekend—joining a select club of Indian movies to cross the $10 million mark there.
In numbers:
Back home, Dhurandhar has been smashing records too: ₹207.25 crore in its first week and ₹253.25 crore in the second.
By Day 16, it's hit an estimated ₹516.5 crore net—making it the fastest Hindi film ever to reach this figure and second-fastest overall after Pushpa 2.
Globally, it's closing in on $18 million internationally and looks set to top ₹750 crore worldwide by its second weekend.
Should you watch it?
If you're into big ensemble casts—think Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun—and stories about sacrifice and grit with a strong lead character (classic Aditya Dhar style), Dhurandhar could be right up your alley.
It brings together high-energy drama with some familiar faces for a solid movie night pick!