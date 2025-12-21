Shabana Azmi teases 'impactful' role in Emraan's 'Awarapan 2'
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who has been working in cinema for over five decades, has joined director Nitin Kakkar's Awarapan 2. The film stars Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani and is a sequel to the 2007 hit Awarapan. The shoot began in September in Singapore. Azmi will play Hashmi's adversary, heightening the conflict between the characters. The film is scheduled for release on April 3, 2026.
Azmi's character in Awarapan 2 comes at a "pivotal turning point in the story." This will be her first film with Vishesh Films. She has previously worked with Mahesh Bhatt in Arth (1982). Speaking of Hashmi, she told Mid-Day, "It's my first time collaborating with Emraan, whom I've seen as a child." "I shot for a day in Mumbai with him. I will shoot for the remaining scenes...as soon as I wrap up the film I'm presently shooting in London."
This year, Azmi has been part of several projects, including Dabba Cartel, the Hollywood series Halo, and an Indo-American production. When asked if she prefers negative roles over more layered characters after playing gray characters in Dabba Cartel and The Empire, she said, "I'm at a stage where I'm ready to do any part that suits my fancy." "My roles are not about screen time today, but more about creating an impact."