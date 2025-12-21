Shabana Azmi teases 'impactful' role in Emraan's 'Awarapan 2'

Role details

Azmi's character in 'Awarapan 2' and filming schedule

Azmi's character in Awarapan 2 comes at a "pivotal turning point in the story." This will be her first film with Vishesh Films. She has previously worked with Mahesh Bhatt in Arth (1982). Speaking of Hashmi, she told Mid-Day, "It's my first time collaborating with Emraan, whom I've seen as a child." "I shot for a day in Mumbai with him. I will shoot for the remaining scenes...as soon as I wrap up the film I'm presently shooting in London."