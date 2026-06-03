'Dhurandhar The Revenge' to stream on JioHotstar with 50 brands
JioHotstar are dropping Dhurandhar The Revenge on June 4, and it's already a major brand magnet: 50 brands (including 11 major sponsors) are on board.
The film will stream in five languages and comes with a special "Raw & Undekha" version, plus a pre-show packed with cast chats and behind-the-scenes moments.
Ramesh says premiere offers brands access
Top names like Fevicol and Samsung have signed up as co-powered-by partners, Pepsi and LG as special partners, and HDFC Bank as associate partner.
Bhaskar Ramesh, Head - Entertainment Sales, Digital, JioStar called it a "draw large audiences and offer brands access to a high-engagement entertainment property" for brands to reach large audiences.
For advertisers, this premiere is another sign that OTT platforms are now prime real estate for big campaigns.