Lakshmi Menon goes missing after she's named in abduction probe

Malayalam actor Lakshmi Menon is reportedly involved in the abduction and assault of an IT employee in Kochi . The incident occurred on August 24 and was captured on video, showing Menon and her associates blocking a car on a public road and behaving violently. The victim was subsequently dragged from his vehicle and taken away in another car.

Arrest details Three arrested, including a woman In connection with the abduction and assault of an IT employee near Ernakulam North Bridge, police have arrested three individuals: Mithun, Aneesh, and Sonamol. According to the police, Menon was present with them during the incident. She is currently absconding, and a manhunt is underway to locate her. The abduction and assault were reportedly carried out as revenge for a dispute between two groups at a bar.

Legal proceedings Case registered against rival group member Based on a complaint filed by Sonamol, one of the arrested individuals, the police have also registered a case against a member of the rival group. Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Wimaladitya told The Indian Express Malayalam that Menon has been absconding since the incident. He added that three of the four accused have already been arrested and a detailed investigation is underway into Menon's role in the case.