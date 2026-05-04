Did Sunil Pal feel 'humiliated' meeting Samay Raina?

Veteran comedian Sunil Pal recently made a guest appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, sharing the stage with fellow comedian Samay Raina and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. This unexpected collaboration had been highly anticipated due to the public feud between Pal and Raina, which had previously resulted in harsh words from both sides. Their recent banter on the show left many viewers feeling that Pal was being "humiliated." But did Pal feel the same?

Pal's response 'People will make jokes on each other' Denying this narrative, Pal told Hindustan Times, "Main usko humiliation nahin maanta hun kyunki wo comedy show hai, and comedy show mein taang khichayi hoti rehti hai." He added that he was aware of Raina's presence on the show beforehand and was asked to express his views on the kind of comedy he prefers. "People will make jokes on each other, I made punchlines on him and he did the same."

Comedy critique 'I don't have a personal beef with anyone' Pal further clarified that his complaints about Raina's use of abusive language in comedy were not personal. He said, "I don't have a personal beef with anyone. It's just a difference in opinion, and it's not just with Samay but with any of these Gen-Z comedians who use abuses and profane language." He added that he believes young comedians should utilize their access to knowledge and education to improve their subjects.

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Feud history A look at the feud between Pal and Raina The public feud between Pal and Raina began in late 2024, following Pal's critical videos about Raina's show India's Got Latent. Pal had slammed Raina and others involved in the show for using inappropriate language, even calling them "terrorists." In response, Raina had called Pal a "frustrated man" who doesn't have mental peace and suggested he was just seeking attention.

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