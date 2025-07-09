Diddy's sentencing date confirmed by lawyers

Combs was cleared of more serious charges

Combs was cleared of more serious charges like sex trafficking and racketeering after a trial that featured 34 witnesses, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

She and another witness described forced encounters with male escorts while under the influence.

Despite these claims, Combs has insisted he's innocent and has been in custody since September.

His request for release was denied due to concerns about his temper shown during the trial.