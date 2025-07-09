Diddy's sentencing date confirmed by lawyers
Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to be sentenced on October 3 after being found guilty of transporting people for prostitution.
While the maximum sentence could be 20 years, federal guidelines suggest he'll likely get between 15 months and five years.
Both sides agreed on the date, but it still needs a final sign-off from the judge.
Combs was cleared of more serious charges like sex trafficking and racketeering after a trial that featured 34 witnesses, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
She and another witness described forced encounters with male escorts while under the influence.
Despite these claims, Combs has insisted he's innocent and has been in custody since September.
His request for release was denied due to concerns about his temper shown during the trial.