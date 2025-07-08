Nadikar streams on OTT: Tovino Thomas's film in multiple languages
After more than a year since its theatrical release, Tovino Thomas's Malayalam film Nadikar is set to stream on SainaPlay in multiple languages—Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and the original Malayalam. A release on Amazon Prime Video is also expected.
The film was supposed to hit Netflix first, but plans changed due to disagreements over costs after its box office run.
Bhavana, Soubin Shahir co-star in the Lal Jr. directorial
Nadikar follows David Padikkal (played by Thomas), a laid-back movie star who has to face his past and work on himself.
Bhavana plays his ex Ann Bava, and Soubin Shahir is his acting coach Bala.
Directed by Lal Jr., the movie mixes humor with David's journey from an impulsive celebrity to someone trying to grow up.
Critics had mixed feelings about the script but praised the cast—especially Thomas—for their performances.