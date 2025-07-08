Next Article
Smriti Irani labels Kyunki 2 as 'Side project'
Smriti Irani is returning as Tulsi in the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot, but she's made it clear her main focus is politics.
"I am a full-time politician and a part-time actor," she told NDTV, calling the show a "side project" she's involved in.
The show will stream from July 29
The iconic soap is coming back on July 29, 2025—this time on Star Plus and JioHotstar.
Irani will reunite with Amar Upadhyay (Mihir), and fans of the original are already buzzing about seeing their favorite characters again.
Irani has been in both TV and politics for 25 years
Irani's been juggling both TV and politics for 25 years—a rare combo in India.
She pointed out that while some politicians dabble in law or journalism, being both a top politician and an actor isn't something you see every day.