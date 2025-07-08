'Kattalan' casts Pushpa and Alappuzha Gymkhana stars

'Kattalan' to release in multiple languages

Popular YouTuber Hanan Shah makes his acting debut here—his song "Chirapunji Mazhayath" is already making waves online.

Produced by Shareef Muhammad (Cubes Entertainments) with music by B Ajaneesh Loknath of Kantara fame, the movie features Kabir Duhan Singh and Telugu star Sunil.

"Kattalan" will release this year in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi—so keep an eye out for more updates!