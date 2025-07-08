Next Article
'Kattalan' casts Pushpa and Alappuzha Gymkhana stars
Get ready for "Kattalan," a Malayalam action drama packed with familiar faces like Antony Varghese Pepe, Rajisha Vijayan, and Shon Joy from Alappuzha Gymkhana.
The film dives into ivory hunting and power struggles, promising some intense moments.
Telugu actor Raj Tirandasu also joins the cast, along with veterans Jagadish and Siddique.
'Kattalan' to release in multiple languages
Popular YouTuber Hanan Shah makes his acting debut here—his song "Chirapunji Mazhayath" is already making waves online.
Produced by Shareef Muhammad (Cubes Entertainments) with music by B Ajaneesh Loknath of Kantara fame, the movie features Kabir Duhan Singh and Telugu star Sunil.
"Kattalan" will release this year in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi—so keep an eye out for more updates!