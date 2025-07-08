Next Article
Vikrant Massey's biopic on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar highlights major event
Vikrant Massey is set to star as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in "White," a new biopic about the spiritual leader's role in ending Colombia's 52-year civil war.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film spotlights how Shankar's mediation in 2015 helped bring about a ceasefire with FARC rebels.
Massey shares his excitement
Shankar didn't just talk peace—he met with Colombia's president and rebel leaders, pushing for non-violence and social justice.
His efforts led to a historic ceasefire that eventually ended decades of conflict.
The Art of Living Foundation still supports peace work there today.
Filming starts August 2025, and Massey says he feels grateful to share such an inspiring story.