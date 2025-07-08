Next Article
Scarlett Johansson tops Hollywood's highest-grossing star list
Scarlett Johansson just became Hollywood's highest-grossing actor, overtaking Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Downey Jr.
Her latest movie, Jurassic World Rebirth, pushed her to the top spot—even though she's done fewer films than both Jackson and Downey.
Johansson's box office power comes from 'Avengers' series
Jurassic World Rebirth made a huge splash, earning $322.6 million worldwide in just six days.
Johansson's box office power also comes from her roles in the Avengers series.
This year, she starred in Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme and even made her directorial debut at Cannes with Eleanor the Great—proving she's not slowing down anytime soon.