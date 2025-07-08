Scarlett Johansson tops Hollywood's highest-grossing star list

Johansson's box office power comes from 'Avengers' series

Jurassic World Rebirth made a huge splash, earning $322.6 million worldwide in just six days.

Johansson's box office power also comes from her roles in the Avengers series.

This year, she starred in Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme and even made her directorial debut at Cannes with Eleanor the Great—proving she's not slowing down anytime soon.