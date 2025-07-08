Rishab Shetty skyrockets fee for Kantara Chapter 1 Entertainment Jul 08, 2025

Rishab Shetty is set to make a massive leap with Kantara: Chapter 1, upping his fee from ₹4 crore to ₹100 crore. This covers his work as writer, director, and lead actor.

Plus, he's got a profit-sharing deal that could add another ₹50 crore if the film does well.