Rishab Shetty skyrockets fee for Kantara Chapter 1
Rishab Shetty is set to make a massive leap with Kantara: Chapter 1, upping his fee from ₹4 crore to ₹100 crore. This covers his work as writer, director, and lead actor.
Plus, he's got a profit-sharing deal that could add another ₹50 crore if the film does well.
'Kantara: Chapter 1' promises to be an epic spectacle
Dropping on October 2, 2025, Kantara: Chapter 1 promises an epic war sequence with over 500 fighters and a crew of 3,000.
The movie dives deeper into Kantara's mythology so fans everywhere can join in.
Producers' confidence reflected in Shetty's pay bump
Shetty's huge pay bump shows just how confident the producers are about this prequel smashing box office records.
The original Kantara made over ₹400 crore worldwide, so all eyes are on this next chapter to deliver big.