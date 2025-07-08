Promoting Sanskrit through feature film _Padmagandhi_
"Padmagandhi" is a Sanskrit film that puts the spotlight on the cultural meaning of the lotus flower, told through Mahapadma, a young girl studying at a gurukula.
The story weaves together mythology, ancient texts, and even touches of old-school warfare—making it both an educational adventure for kids and a thoughtful watch for adults interested in India's roots.
Producer's passion for Sanskrit drives this unique project
Producer S.R. Leela, who's deeply passionate about Sanskrit, put her life savings into making this film happen.
Over 100 children fluent in Sanskrit star alongside international theater artists, with music by Deepak Paramashivan adding to its traditional vibe.
Director K. Suchendra Prasad was chosen for his skill in bringing Sanskrit stories to life on screen.
Shot at a Bengaluru gurukula blending old and new teaching styles, "Padmagandhi" will premiere at the Indian Panorama International Film Festival—hoping to get more people curious about India's oral traditions and academic heritage.