Promoting Sanskrit through feature film _Padmagandhi_

Producer's passion for Sanskrit drives this unique project

Producer S.R. Leela, who's deeply passionate about Sanskrit, put her life savings into making this film happen.

Over 100 children fluent in Sanskrit star alongside international theater artists, with music by Deepak Paramashivan adding to its traditional vibe.

Director K. Suchendra Prasad was chosen for his skill in bringing Sanskrit stories to life on screen.

Shot at a Bengaluru gurukula blending old and new teaching styles, "Padmagandhi" will premiere at the Indian Panorama International Film Festival—hoping to get more people curious about India's oral traditions and academic heritage.