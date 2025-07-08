James Gunn gives positive update on 'Batman, Part II' script
James Gunn, co-chair of DC Studios, called the script for The Batman: Part II "great" while chatting at the Superman premiere in LA.
Director Matt Reeves was there too.
This sequel follows up Reeves's 2022 film and is still part of DC's Elseworlds lineup.
Matt Reeves just wrapped up the script
Matt Reeves just wrapped up writing the script after a long stretch.
Filming kicks off in early 2026 at Leavesden Studios in the UK, and if all goes to plan, you'll see it in theaters October 2027.
Warner Bros. is backing it, but they're keeping plot details quiet for now.
What's up with the cast?
Robert Pattinson returns as Batman alongside Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.
Casting for new (possibly villainous) roles starts later this year.
When asked about Bat-Mite being part of the script, Gunn just laughed—so that one's still a mystery!