Next Article
'Diesel' release date: When and where to watch
Entertainment
Diesel, a new Tamil action film inspired by director Shanmugam Muthusamy's real-life investigation into fuel scams, hits theaters on October 17.
The movie stars Harish Kalyan and Athulyaa Ravi, and dives into the risky world of petrol-diesel thefts—something Muthusamy experienced firsthand after witnessing a fuel heist and facing threats from the mafia.
Where to watch 'Diesel'
Diesel will be released in theaters, with no word yet on any digital or OTT release, so for now, it's a big-screen experience only.