'Diesel' release date: When and where to watch Entertainment Oct 15, 2025

Diesel, a new Tamil action film inspired by director Shanmugam Muthusamy's real-life investigation into fuel scams, hits theaters on October 17.

The movie stars Harish Kalyan and Athulyaa Ravi, and dives into the risky world of petrol-diesel thefts—something Muthusamy experienced firsthand after witnessing a fuel heist and facing threats from the mafia.