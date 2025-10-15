Murder case registered in Zubeen Garg's death
Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died on September 19, 2024, while swimming during a yacht party in Singapore.
Assam Police's CID has now registered a murder case, charging five people—including an event organizer, Garg's manager and cousin, plus two security staff—with murder, criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and death due to negligence.
All five are currently in judicial custody for 14 days.
SIT has questioned 10 witnesses
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has questioned 10 witnesses who were at the party and is expecting two more accused to appear in court soon.
The viscera report from forensic experts reportedly points to a "definite angle" according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Singapore authorities are also involved under a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty and may soon allow Assam investigators to visit.