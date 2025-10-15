Murder case registered in Zubeen Garg's death

SIT has questioned 10 witnesses

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has questioned 10 witnesses who were at the party and is expecting two more accused to appear in court soon.

The viscera report from forensic experts reportedly points to a "definite angle" according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Singapore authorities are also involved under a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty and may soon allow Assam investigators to visit.