Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda's family invites fans for prayer meet
Entertainment
The Punjabi music world is still processing the sudden loss of Rajvir Jawanda, who passed away on October 8, 2025 (Wednesday), after a car accident in Himachal Pradesh led to multiple organ failure. He was just 35.
His family has invited everyone to a prayer meet honoring him on October 17 at 11:00am in Pona village, Ludhiana.
Jawanda's funeral saw many big names in attendance
Jawanda's funeral on October 9 brought together many from the Punjabi entertainment scene, including Karamjit Anmol, Kulwinder Billa, and Ranjit Bawa.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also expressed his condolences.
The family shared an emotional message online inviting fans and friends for the bhog and antim ardas ceremonies to celebrate his memory.