Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda's family invites fans for prayer meet

Oct 15, 2025

The Punjabi music world is still processing the sudden loss of Rajvir Jawanda, who passed away on October 8, 2025 (Wednesday), after a car accident in Himachal Pradesh led to multiple organ failure. He was just 35.

His family has invited everyone to a prayer meet honoring him on October 17 at 11:00am in Pona village, Ludhiana.