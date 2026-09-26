When will Malayalam blockbuster 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' hit OTT?

Despite being in theaters for over 30 days, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is still performing well, even amid new releases.

The film reportedly earned ₹45 lakh net in India on its 36th day (Friday), bringing its India net collection to ₹161.42 crore and gross collection to ₹188.45 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film's worldwide gross collection has reached a staggering ₹326.2 crore.