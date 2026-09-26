When will Malayalam blockbuster 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' hit OTT?
What's the story
The Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, is reportedly set for its digital premiere on JioHotstar on October 2. However, the streamer has yet to confirm the date. The film has been a massive success since its theatrical release on August 21. It has become the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time with over ₹300 crore in global box office earnings.
Box office success
Box office collection of 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit'
Despite being in theaters for over 30 days, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is still performing well, even amid new releases.
The film reportedly earned ₹45 lakh net in India on its 36th day (Friday), bringing its India net collection to ₹161.42 crore and gross collection to ₹188.45 crore, according to Sacnilk.
The film's worldwide gross collection has reached a staggering ₹326.2 crore.
Actor's statement
Pauly on film's success
Reacting to the film's success, Pauly told Pinkvilla, "I'm sure the next biggest hit is already cooking somewhere in Malayalam cinema, and hopefully, it will be served soon. The fact that one film can hold a record only for a certain period shows that our industry is continuing to grow."
"What makes me happiest is not really the number. It's seeing families coming together to watch the film."
Film overview
Everything to know about the film
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit was produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran.
The film is written by Girish AD and Kiran Josey, with music by Vishnu Vijay and cinematography by Ajmal Sabu.
It marks Baiju's third collaboration with director Girish after Premalu and Super Sharanya.
The film was released in Malayalam on August 21, followed by Telugu and Tamil versions on September 4.