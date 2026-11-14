'Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan' promo centers on couple after 2 decades
Star Plus just dropped the promo for Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan, where Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya play Manav and Janaki, a couple figuring out life together after two decades of marriage.
The clip shows Janaki asking Manav to color her hair, leading to a sweet but honest conversation about keeping romance alive while juggling family duties and an unfulfilled personal life.
Khanna and Arya examine routine, distance
Launching November 24, 2026, at 9pm the show dives into how routine and responsibilities can quietly create distance in even the closest marriages.
With performances from TV favorites Khanna (Anupamaa) and Arya (Kundali Bhagya), it's all about rediscovering connection when friendship turns into habit: whether love can get a second wind when life gets busy.