Diljit confronts pro-Khalistan group at Canada concert; defends 'KBC' appearance

Diljit Dosanjh recently confronted a pro-Khalistan group during his concert in Calgary, Canada . The incident happened on Thursday when some attendees waved Khalistan flags. Without mincing words, Dosanjh asked them to leave the venue and recalled how similar disruptions had occurred at his previous concerts, including those in Australia last year. "My job is not to do charity. But whichever platform I go on, I always talk about Punjab," he said on stage.

Defense Singer defended his 'KBC,' Fallon appearances Dosanjh also defended his appearances on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He explained that he had gone on these shows to discuss Punjab's issues, not to promote any film or song. He said, "I even went on Jimmy Fallon's show to talk about Punjab and the Guru Nanak Jahaz incident." "I went there to bring Punjab and its issues to light so that the national media talks about it."

Controversy His 'KBC' appearance had sparked controversy Dosanjh's appearance on KBC 17 last year had sparked controversy as he touched host Amitabh Bachchan's feet. This act was criticized by pro-Khalistan groups who accused Bachchan of inciting violence against the Sikh community during the 1984 Sikh Genocide. Responding to this criticism, Dosanjh said, "If you still have an issue that I sat across someone on television, then... Jitne jhande dikhane, dikhao (keep waving how many flags you want to)."

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