Next Article
Dipika Kakar shares 1st update after surgery
TV actor Dipika Kakar is bouncing back after stage 2 liver cancer surgery.
In her latest vlog, she shared how happy she is to finally let her son Ruhaan nap on her lap again, saying, "Ruhaan can sleep on my lap now after surgery as the stitches are finally healed."
The video also showed a sweet family outing with husband Shoaib Ibrahim and little Ruhaan at a mall playzone.
Dipika's recovery journey
Kakar has taken a break from TV to focus on healing and spending time with family. Shoaib has been keeping fans in the loop about her health through his YouTube channel.
Grateful for all the support, Dipika said, "I can't carry him, but he can lie on my lap and sleep," marking this as a big step forward in her recovery.