Dipika Kakar shares vlog of her 'peaceful home visit' post-surgery
Dipika Kakar just shared a heartfelt vlog about finally having a peaceful home visit with her dad after her 14-hour liver cancer surgery.
Their reunion was the first time they could really talk and connect since her operation, and you can feel how much it meant to both of them.
An emotional reunion at home
Although her dad had seen her in the hospital, this was their first real chance to sit together at home.
Both got emotional—there were tears, hugs, and even apples brought for Dipika's son.
The video shows how much family support means during tough health battles.
Dipika's heartfelt gratitude for her loved ones
Dipika credits her recovery to her dad's love and husband Shoaib Ibrahim always being there for her.
The vlog also caught a sweet moment where Shoaib hugged Dipika's father—a small family tradition that reminds us how sticking together matters most when life gets hard.