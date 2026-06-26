Director Bird says no 'Ratatouille' sequel after Collider interview
Entertainment
Brad Bird, who directed the much-loved Ratatouille, says there won't be a sequel.
In a recent chat with Collider, he explained that Remy's story is finished: "No, we told that story."
Even though sequels are tempting when a movie's popular, Bird feels continuing would only take away from what made the original special.
Bird open to 'The Incredibles 3'
Bird also talked about his other classics.
There's no plan for The Iron Giant 2. He believes that story is complete too.
But if you're an Incredibles fan, there's good news: he's open to more adventures with the Parr family, and The Incredibles 3 is slated for release in 2028.