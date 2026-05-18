Mohanlal to collaborate with 'Joji' director for upcoming film

Malayalam cinema is abuzz with the news of a new collaboration between superstar Mohanlal and acclaimed filmmaker Dileesh Pothan. The project, which has been in talks for years, was confirmed by producer Antony Perumbavoor on May 17. He revealed that the film will be produced by Shibu Baby John and written by Syam Pushkaran, with Aashirvad Cinemas also backing it.

Career highlights Pothan's long-cherished dream coming true The collaboration is particularly significant as Pothan had expressed his desire to work with both Mohanlal and Mammootty in a 2023 interview with SCREEN. He had said, "I have exchanged a few ideas with Mammootty. However, we have not yet developed a firm plan or written a concrete script. I also wish to collaborate on a film with Mohanlal." "Nevertheless, thus far we have not finalized any specific project involving either of them." This dream is now finally coming true.

Career highlights Take a look at Pothan's career Pothan has been a defining voice of contemporary Malayalam cinema over the years. He started as an actor in Salt N' Pepper and subsequently starred in 22 Female Kottayam, Virus, and Rifle Club, among several others. He made his directorial debut with Maheshinte Prathikaram in 2016 and later helmed Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and Joji. All his directorials starred Fahadh Faasil.

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