Director Gutierrez pulls plug on 'Punky Duck' after AI backlash
Jorge Gutierrez just pulled the plug on Punky Duck, its upcoming animated show made with AI, after facing a wave of criticism from fans and creators.
The project was part of Amazon's push to use AI tools in entertainment, but the announcement sparked concerns about creativity and job security in the industry.
Actor West calls AI 'grave robber'
The show's Jorge Gutierrez, left the project after being called out for supporting AI-generated content, saying "Actions speak louder than words."
Actor Billy West also slammed AI as "a grave robber of sorts" creative work.
The backlash even included personal attacks on Gutierrez, highlighting how heated the debate over AI in art has become.
Many worry that more AI could mean fewer opportunities for real artists and less original culture overall.