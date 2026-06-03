Director Gutierrez pulls plug on 'Punky Duck' after AI backlash

Actor West calls AI 'grave robber'

The show's Jorge Gutierrez, left the project after being called out for supporting AI-generated content, saying "Actions speak louder than words."

Actor Billy West also slammed AI as "a grave robber of sorts" creative work.

The backlash even included personal attacks on Gutierrez, highlighting how heated the debate over AI in art has become.

Many worry that more AI could mean fewer opportunities for real artists and less original culture overall.