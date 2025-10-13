Harshvardhan's 'Deewaniyat' sequel in works? Director shares update

Zaveri further added, "Why won't someone make a sequel, considering my current climax demands it. I do have some thoughts." Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa and is a tragic love story with unexpected twists. The director also praised Rane's contribution, saying he believes his stardom has helped boost its appeal. He said, "When Sanam Teri Kasam re-released and did huge numbers at the box office, I messaged him and pitched my script."

Genre similarities

'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' similar to 'Saiyaara': Zaveri

Zaveri's upcoming film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is similar to the blockbuster Saiyaara, which has been one of the most loved films this year. However, he clarified that it wasn't a conscious decision to make his film in the same genre as Saiyaara. "I made Marjaavaan (2019) and it was too tragic a love story at its core," he said. The movie will be released on October 21, clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma.