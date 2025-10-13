NewsBytes recommends: 'The Bads of Bollywood' starring Aryan Khan Entertainment Oct 13, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan just shared a behind-the-scenes look at The Ba***ds of Bollywood, marking his son Aryan Khan's first time in the director's chair.

The video opens with SRK reflecting on how Bollywood is a city of dreams, but not for everyone.

We see Aryan hands-on—wearing the camera holder, directing scenes, and even performing a stair roll to show actors exactly what he wants.