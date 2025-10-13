NewsBytes recommends: 'The Bads of Bollywood' starring Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan just shared a behind-the-scenes look at The Ba***ds of Bollywood, marking his son Aryan Khan's first time in the director's chair.
The video opens with SRK reflecting on how Bollywood is a city of dreams, but not for everyone.
We see Aryan hands-on—wearing the camera holder, directing scenes, and even performing a stair roll to show actors exactly what he wants.
Aryan's hands-on approach gets praise from the cast
Aryan's approach is getting lots of love from the cast.
Arshad Warsi called out his big-picture filmmaking style, Emraan Hashmi mentioned Aryan's drive for perfection, and Gautami Kapoor said he really gets into character when guiding actors.
Cameos by Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Karan, and Ranbir
The show stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba with Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, and Anya Singh in key roles—and features cameos by Shah Rukh himself alongside Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and more.
It is a satire on Bollywood.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood is available to watch on Netflix.